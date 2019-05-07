Media player
Age of criminal responsibility: a victim's family speaks out
Jamie Campbell was three-years-old when he was lured from his grandmother’s garden in Glasgow before being beaten and drowned in 1990.
An 11-year-old boy became Scotland’s youngest killer when he was convicted and jailed.
The victim’s family told BBC Scotland’s The Nine that in passing the bill, politicians are paving over his death.
07 May 2019
