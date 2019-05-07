Cycle police will target risky drivers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cycle police will target risky drivers who get too close

Plain-clothes police cyclists are taking to Scotland's roads to target drivers who get too close.

The officers will use bike-mounted cameras to catch motorists, who will then be pulled over.

Drivers will be spoken to and could face being fined and getting points on their licence.

  • 07 May 2019