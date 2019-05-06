Rural areas can bring young people back
Rural areas can 'think creatively' to bring back youth

Scotland needs to “think creatively” to attract young people back to rural areas says Eilidh Douglas.

The solicitor and Vice Chair of Amnesty UK told BBC Debate Night that many younger people want a different quality of life after time working in the city.

She says some industries will always be based in Scotland’s central belt, but rural areas can offer “a sense of community” that people don’t often feel in cities.

