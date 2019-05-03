Prince Charles meets Outlander star
Prince Charles has shared a stage with Outlander star Sam Heughan on a visit to Scotland.

Heughan returned to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, where he trained, to welcome the prince, who is patron of the Conservatoire.

The pair took front row seats as students performed a scene from Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream as well as some musical arrangements.

