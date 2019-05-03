Thousands pay tribute to Billy McNeill

Video

A funeral mass for the first British man to lift the European Cup has taken place at St Aloysius' Church in Glasgow.

Afterwards the cortege made its way to Celtic Park, where thousands of fans gathered to remember the club's former captain and manager.

McNeill, who had lived with dementia since 2010, died aged 79 on 22 April.

The funeral service was attended by many famous names from the world of football, including former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish and the surviving members of the Lisbon Lions.