'It's like somebody's pulled the plug' on our loch
Locals have been left bemused after the water in a Highland loch started to vanish.
Things are so bad the fishing season has had to be postponed at Loch Vaa in the Cairngroms.
A dry winter could be to blame but some locals suspect boreholes in the area could be a factor.
03 May 2019
