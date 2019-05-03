'It's like somebody's pulled the plug'
Locals have been left bemused after the water in a Highland loch started to vanish.

Things are so bad the fishing season has had to be postponed at Loch Vaa in the Cairngroms.

A dry winter could be to blame but some locals suspect boreholes in the area could be a factor.

