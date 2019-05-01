Scottish beavers protected in law
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scottish beavers protected in law

Beavers have been given protected species status after being reintroduced to Scotland a decade ago.

There are currently about 450 in Scotland, in Tayside and mid-Argyll.

Their new status means it is now illegal to kill beavers or destroy dams and lodges without a licence.

  • 01 May 2019