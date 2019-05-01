Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alcohol minimum unit pricing: one year on
It is one year since Scotland introduced minimum unit pricing for alcohol.
The programme is aimed at tackling the country's attachment to the bottle. But is it working?
The Scottish Government says it's too early to say as the first data on health outcomes and drink sales won't be released until June.
The Nine's social affairs correspondent Chris Clements has been speaking to people about their experiences of higher prices for alcohol.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window