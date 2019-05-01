Alcohol minimum unit pricing: one year on
It is one year since Scotland introduced minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

The programme is aimed at tackling the country's attachment to the bottle. But is it working?

The Scottish Government says it's too early to say as the first data on health outcomes and drink sales won't be released until June.

The Nine's social affairs correspondent Chris Clements has been speaking to people about their experiences of higher prices for alcohol.

