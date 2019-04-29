Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pooch politics: Holyrood Dog of the Year competition
The annual Holyrood Dog of the Year competition has taken place outside the Scottish Parliament.
Ten dogs from across the political spectrum were judged on their natural charisma and ability to tackle an obstacle course.
MSP Jeremy Balfour's dog Sadie was crowned this year's winner.
29 Apr 2019
