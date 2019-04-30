Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Global housing crisis making cities unaffordable
With prices and rents rising rapidly across much of the world, vast numbers of people - particularly the young - are struggling to find enough money for a decent home.
From 2010 to 2018, the average private rent rose by 40% in the Lothian region - which includes Edinburgh - for a one bedroom property, 42% for two-bedrooms and 47% for a three-bedroom home.
The Nine's chief news correspondent James Cook spoke to two women in Edinburgh and Berlin who had very similar experiences of the global housing crisis.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window