'We need protection from Brexit and Boris'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sturgeon: 'Scotland needs protection from Brexit and Boris'

Scotland needs the flexibility to call an indyref to protect its future, the first minister claims.

Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Scotland's political correspondent Brian Taylor she wants to "set the right path" for the country.

And Ms Sturgeon said that included dealing with Brexit and the prospect of Boris Johnson in Number 10.

  • 26 Apr 2019