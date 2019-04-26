Media player
Bus ploughs into side of house in East Whitburn
Emergency crews were called to the scene after the bus hit the house in East Whitburn on Friday morning.
The driver was treated for minor injuries and the road was closed while an investigation took place.
26 Apr 2019
