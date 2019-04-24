FM calls for indyref2 by 2021

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon calls for indyref2 by 2021 Holyrood elections
Nicola Sturgeon has called for a referendum on Scottish independence before the next Holyrood election in 2021.
The first minister said the Scottish government would introduce legislation to set the rules for a referendum.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that such a vote is the only way to preserve devolution and protect Scotland's place in Europe.
She also acknowledged that a transfer of powers from Westminster would be needed to put the bill into practice.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-48042134/nicola-sturgeon-calls-for-indyref2-by-2021-holyrood-electionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window