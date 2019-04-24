Cow has quads against all odds
A cow in Orkney has delivered four healthy calves.

Experts say the chances of quads being born and surviving is one in 11 million.

Farmer Brian Omand only realised it was a multiple birth when the cow started to calf.

She had previously only had single births.

