MSPs hear from Maryanne Pugsley who says she was sexually abused by a teacher when she was a child in the 1970s.

Due to a lack of corroboration her accuser was never brought to court.

Now, almost 50 years on, she has made an appeal to members of the Petitions Committee to urge the Scottish government to back a public inquiry into the abuse of children in state schools and to review the law on corroboration.

Ms Pugsley told the committee: "I have not lived a life reaching my full potential. The impact of this has infiltrated every single aspect of my life - education, relationships, family and health, to name a few - and continues to this day."