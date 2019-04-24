'I took me 17 years to speak about my sex attack'
Mhairi Morrison: 'I took 17 years to speak about my sex attack'

A Scottish woman who claims she was sexually assaulted as a young actress hopes that others will not wait as long as she did to speak out.

Mhairi Morrison alleged she was drugged, stripped and sexually assaulted by a film director 17 years ago.

She is now part of a campaign to highlight the issue and to support the #MeToo movement.

