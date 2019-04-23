Media player
The Open University marks 50 years since its inception
The Open University received its Royal Charter 50 years ago, offering people from all walks of life the chance to study for a degree through distance learning.
Since then over two million people have taken up courses in the hope of changing their lives.
While much has changed regarding how the university operates, the impact it has on its students' lives remains the same.
BBC Scotland's innovation correspondent Laura Goodwin reports for The Nine.
