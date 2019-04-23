The next era in satellite technology?
Is it a balloon or a plane?

Scientists say unmanned aerial vehicles powered by variable-buoyancy propulsion could be the future of satellites.

A team led by Prof Andrew Rae, from the University of the Highlands and Islands, say they have created the world's first large-scale aircraft powered by variable-buoyancy propulsion.

Future versions of Phoenix could be fitted with cameras and deployed in surveillance work.

