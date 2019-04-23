Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is it a balloon or a plane?
Scientists say unmanned aerial vehicles powered by variable-buoyancy propulsion could be the future of satellites.
A team led by Prof Andrew Rae, from the University of the Highlands and Islands, say they have created the world's first large-scale aircraft powered by variable-buoyancy propulsion.
Future versions of Phoenix could be fitted with cameras and deployed in surveillance work.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window