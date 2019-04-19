Orphan lambs helping with dementia
Aberdeenshire orphan lambs helping with dementia

Spring has arrived at a care home in Aberdeenshire.

A trio of orphan lambs have visited the Balhousie Huntly home in a bid to combat dementia.

Many of the residents lived and worked on farms - so seeing the newborns now, helps them reconnect with their past.

