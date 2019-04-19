Traumatic injuries caused by bike saddles
A Paralympic cyclist has told The Nine that traumatic vulva injuries caused by bike saddles are putting women and girls off the sport.

Hannah Dines, who competed at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, said too many women are suffering in silence and claims that it is having a huge impact on those who compete.

She urges manufacturers to consider the different types of pelvis when designing saddles.

