Two women die in Aberdeen beach tragedy

Two women die in Aberdeen beach swimming tragedy
Two women have died after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea at Aberdeen beach in the early hours of the morning.
At a press conference, police said the victims, aged 22 and 36, were foreign nationals who were living in the city.
The women were pulled from the sea and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where they died.
19 Apr 2019
