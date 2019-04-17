Wings: 'He's basically let Kezia off'
Wings Over Scotland blogger Stuart Campbell says he is bemused by the ruling in his defamation case.

Mr Campbell took former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale to court after she claimed in a newspaper column that he had sent "homophobic tweets".

In a written judgment, Sheriff Nigel Ross said Ms Dugdale was incorrect to imply that Mr Campbell is homophobic, but he said her article was protected under the principle of fair comment.

