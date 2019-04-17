Dugdale: 'What I said was fair comment'

Media player
Kezia Dugdale on defamation victory: 'What I said was fair comment'
Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has won a legal action against a pro-independence blogger who accused her of defamation.
Wings Over Scotland blogger Stuart Campbell took her to court after she claimed in a newspaper column that he had sent "homophobic tweets".
In a written judgment, Sheriff Nigel Ross said Ms Dugdale was incorrect to imply that Mr Campbell is homophobic, but he said her article was protected under the principle of fair comment.
17 Apr 2019
