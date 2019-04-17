Dugdale: 'What I said was fair comment'

Video

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has won a legal action against a pro-independence blogger who accused her of defamation.

Wings Over Scotland blogger Stuart Campbell took her to court after she claimed in a newspaper column that he had sent "homophobic tweets".

In a written judgment, Sheriff Nigel Ross said Ms Dugdale was incorrect to imply that Mr Campbell is homophobic, but he said her article was protected under the principle of fair comment.