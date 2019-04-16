A380 'super jumbo' lands at Glasgow
The world's largest commercial passenger aircraft has begun regular services between Glasgow and Dubai.

The Airbus A380 "superjumbo" operated by Emirates landed safely at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of spectators turned up to watch the giant aircraft arrive.

More than £8m has been spent to prepare Glasgow for the arrival of the jet.

