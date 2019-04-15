Emu sprinting along A82 caught on camera

Media player
'Road Runner' emu filmed sprinting along A82
An emu has been caught on camera sprinting along a road in the Scottish Highlands.
The bird can be seen running away from traffic on the A82 outside Fort Augustus.
It has reportedly been returned safely to its home.
15 Apr 2019
