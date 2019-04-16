The kidney transplant chain
Video

The couple who are part of a kidney transplant chain

When Mandy Murray was told she needed a new kidney, her husband Graham volunteered to be a donor but was told he was not a match.

Instead the couple became part of a kidney swap chain, which is allowing more people to find live donors.

Mandy and Graham were matched with a pair in Belfast, and BBC Scotland's health correspondent Lisa Summers followed their journey.

