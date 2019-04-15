Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dennis Canavan: 'Losing my four children is hard to comprehend'
One of Scotland's most colourful former politicians has revealed he suffers "indescribable bouts of depression" following the deaths of four of his children.
Dennis Canavan, who represented the Falkirk area in parliament for more than 20 years, said: "I find it difficult to speak about it, but the death of a child is the worst thing that can happen to any mum or dad.
"Any bereavement in a family is a sad thing, but it is against the whole natural cycle of life, for a child to die before you, and in my case it has happened not just once or twice or three times, but four times."
-
15 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-47937282/dennis-canavan-losing-my-four-children-is-hard-to-comprehendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window