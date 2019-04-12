Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trix the T. rex goes on display in Glasgow
The fossil of a Tyrannosaurus rex goes on display bearing the marks of a bite from another dinosaur
Trix was discovered in Montana, in the United States, and is on a European tour before settling into her new home in Holland.
Conservators who are travelling with the skeleton say it shows signs of having been bitten by another T. rex.
It will be on display at Glasgow's Kelvin Hall from 18 April until 31 July.
-
12 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window