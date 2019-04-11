Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jackie Bird: Three decades at BBC Scotland
Jackie Bird, the BBC's face of news in Scotland for the past three decades, has left Reporting Scotland.
From her first presenting shift in 1989, Jackie has brought the news of what is happening at home and abroad to viewers.
This montage is a selection from the BBC Scotland archives.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window