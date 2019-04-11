'Hotel on wheels' new train service

Video

The overnight train service between Scotland and England is being revamped with the introduction of £150m of new carriages.

Ryan Flaherty, managing director of the Caledonian Sleeper, says the service is dedicated to passengers' safety and comfort.

Some rooms have a double bed, plus their own en-suite shower and toilet.

The new stock includes a "dellner coupler" to ensure sleeping passengers are not woken by a jolt when the Edinburgh and Glasgow sections of the train are joined at Carstairs.

The "hotel on wheels" will be in service from June.