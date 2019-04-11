Media player
'Hotel on wheels' new train service
The overnight train service between Scotland and England is being revamped with the introduction of £150m of new carriages.
Ryan Flaherty, managing director of the Caledonian Sleeper, says the service is dedicated to passengers' safety and comfort.
Some rooms have a double bed, plus their own en-suite shower and toilet.
The new stock includes a "dellner coupler" to ensure sleeping passengers are not woken by a jolt when the Edinburgh and Glasgow sections of the train are joined at Carstairs.
The "hotel on wheels" will be in service from June.
11 Apr 2019
