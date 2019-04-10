'Family is so precious when you have cancer'

Video

Mother-of-two Linzi Page was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic bowel cancer and was given two years' to live.

But she believes, despite her symptoms, she was not diagnosed sooner because doctors did not expect people under 50 to get the disease.

She told the BBC: "When you go through this the time with your family is so precious - so it really is just family time. The chemotherapy is a horrible week and the weeks I feel good we just do family stuff even if it is going to the park. It's just nice to be with the kids."