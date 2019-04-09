What to expect from The Victim

Video

The stars of new BBC One legal thriller The Victim believe viewers will be hooked from the start.

The drama focuses on how the law responds when social media is used to "out" suspected criminals.

Kelly Macdonald stars as the mother of a murdered child who is accused of illegally identifying a suspected killer online.

The Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire star is joined in the line-up by former Rebus actor John Hannah, as thery spoke to BBC Scotland's The Nine about the new show.