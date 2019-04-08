Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Families of Clutha victims on inquiry
Mary Kavanagh and Ian O'Prey, who both lost loved ones in the Clutha crash, have spoken about the disaster as the fatal accident inquiry into it begins.
Ten people died when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow bar in 2013.
Thirty-one others were injured in the crash.
-
08 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-47853158/families-of-clutha-victims-on-fatal-accident-inquiryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window