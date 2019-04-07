Sir Billy leads tartan parade
Sir Billy leads tartan parade

Grand Marshall Sir Billy Connolly has led 3,000 people in the Tartan Day parade through New York.

Sir Billy said: "The crowds were brilliant and hearing the skirl of the pipes echoing along Sixth Avenue made me dance a wee jig in my heart. What a day."

