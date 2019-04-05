North Sea diver's accident miracle

Video

What started as a normal day for diver Chris Lemons in September 2012 ended in a drama no-one thought he would survive.

Whilst fixing a pipe on the sea bed at the Huntington Oil Field east of Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Chris's umbilical cable - a tether back to the diving bell and the ship which provided the divers with breathing gas, hot water to keep the suits warm in the three-degree sea as well as light and electricity - became snagged on part of a metal structure.

The cable eventually snapped causing Chris to fall nearly 100m (approx 300ft) to the seabed, cutting off his main oxygen supply and leaving him with only a six-minute emergency air tank.

Chris said: "I realised very quickly that the end was nigh. I was on a countdown clock and it was counting very fast."