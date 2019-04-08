Media player
Clutha disaster: How the events unfolded
The fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha bar helicopter crash has formally begun.
Ten people died and 31 others were injured when a Police Scotland helicopter crashed into the Glasgow pub on November 29, 2013.
The inquiry is expected to last six months.
08 Apr 2019
