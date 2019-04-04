Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Please learn lessons from my Luke's suicide'
A woman has told a committee of MSPs that she wants to see Fatal Accident Inquiries held into all suicides.
Karen McKeown's partner Luke Henderson tool his own life in in December 2017.
Speaking to members of Holyrood's petitions committee, the mother of two from Bellshill in North Lanarkshire said that FAIs could help the NHS and mental health services learn lessons.
She said: "Maybe if they started to learn lessons from previous suicides it would save more people lives, so I would say that a fatal accident inquiry is definitely a big one for me."
-
04 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-47808343/karen-mckeown-lessons-should-be-learned-from-my-partner-s-suicideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window