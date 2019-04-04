Alarmed seals retreat into water

Video

Seals disturbed by dog walkers begin a hasty retreat to the safety of water.

Hundreds of seals bask and rest on Newburgh beach where the Ythan River meets the North Sea.

As a special protection area, the site is supposed to offer the mammals protection from intentional or reckless harassment when they are out of the water.

Scottish Natural Heritage has said it is increasingly worried about mass stampedes caused be people getting too close.