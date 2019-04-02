Islanders' fear for lifeline air services
There are fears for the future of a lifeline air service which connects the Inner Hebrides and mainland Scotland.

Argyll and Bute Council has put the contract out to tender for a second time after a quote, from the only bidder and current service provider, was rejected.

The service could be disrupted during the tendering process.

Some islanders are worried that it will not resume.

