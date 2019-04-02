'I want to be able to choose when I die'
Kay Smith is campaigning for a change in the law to allow "assisted dying".

Kay, a former nurse, is terminally ill and expects to die from sepsis.

Rather than suffer from the condition, she wants to be allowed to choose when she dies.

She was speaking as a campaign is launched for a change in the law to allow terminally ill adults the option of an assisted death.

  • 02 Apr 2019