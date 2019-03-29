Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it is now for the House of Commons "to try to find the best way forward" after the prime minister's EU withdrawal deal was again rejected by MPs.

The deal was defeated by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58.

Ms Sturgeon said she hopes the issue will be put "back to the people in another referendum", or that Article 50 will be revoked "if that is the only way to avoid a no-deal Brexit."