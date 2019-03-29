Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Put Brexit back to the people'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it is now for the House of Commons "to try to find the best way forward" after the prime minister's EU withdrawal deal was again rejected by MPs.
The deal was defeated by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58.
Ms Sturgeon said she hopes the issue will be put "back to the people in another referendum", or that Article 50 will be revoked "if that is the only way to avoid a no-deal Brexit."
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window