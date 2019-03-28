Boris Johnson "wouldn't play well" as PM

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson "wouldn't play well in Scotland" as PM
Boris Johnson "wouldn't play well in Scotland" as prime minister, according to the Scottish Conservatives' Michelle Ballantyne.
The South of Scotland MSP told BBC Debate Night that she believes he has never given much thought to Scotland.
It follows comments from Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell, who said he would not back Mr Johnson in any bid to be PM.
Theresa May has promised Tory MPs she will quit if they back her Brexit deal.
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-47728921/boris-johnson-wouldn-t-play-well-in-scotland-as-pmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window