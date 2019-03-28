Media player
Woman who feels no pain takes part in chilli challenge
Jo Cameron only realises her skin is burning when she smells singed flesh. She often burns her arms on the oven, but doesn't feel any pain to warn her.
That's because she is one of only two people in the world known to have a rare genetic mutation.
It means she feels virtually no pain, and doesn't feel anxious or afraid.
Along with her husband Jim and her anaesthetist Dr Devjit Srivastava, Jo is seen here taking part in a chilli challenge.
28 Mar 2019
