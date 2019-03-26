Viewers spots mystery face in clouds
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Viewer spots mystery face in the clouds

A surprise guest has made an appearance in the BBC Scotland weather forecast.

A face in the sky was spotted alongside regular presenter Judith Ralston.

One viewer, Susan Webster, said: "Couldn’t believe my eyes - Prince with his white guitar, off the coast of Aberdeen - Purple Rain in the forecast perhaps."

  • 26 Mar 2019