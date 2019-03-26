Media player
Woman made bankrupt and loses home after romance fraud
A woman has told how she lost her home and was declared bankrupt after she became the victim of a "romance scam".
Within weeks of meeting on a dating website, Alan Clarkson was stealing Michelle Szombara's money.
Over four years, the fraudster, from West Lothian, stole more than £60,000 from Ms Szombara and her parents.
The 40-year-old, of Fife, says she feels "embarrassed and ashamed" but she is backing a police campaign to raise awareness of the crime.
26 Mar 2019
