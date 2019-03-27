Video

BBC Scotland's environment correspondent Kevin Keane travels to Lancashire to speak to those who are for and against fracking.

At the Preston New Road site outside Blackpool, operator Cuadrilla has managed to get the gas flowing from the controversial fuel extraction practice. But the objections have continued too. Women, symbolically dressed in white, turn up at the site daily to protest.

In Scotland an "effective ban" on fracking was announced in 2017. Planning legislation was used to stop development, but that was followed by a judicial ruling saying no ban existed.

The latest news from the Scottish government is that a decision on whether to ban fracking in Scotland has been delayed.