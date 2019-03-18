Man cuddled dog to stay alive in blizzard

Video

A snowsports enthusiast survived subzero temperatures in blizzard conditions in the Cairngorms by cuddling his dog to keep warm.

The split boarder had become disorientated and cold on Saturday.

The man, who is from the Edinburgh area and raised the alarm on his mobile phone, was well equipped and got inside a survival bag with his Labrador cross.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team found them and escorted them to safety.