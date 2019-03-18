Media player
Students create board game to tackle loneliness
A group of young people have designed a game to stimulate conversation between generations.
The students, from Fortrose Academy’s Venture team, want to use the game to help tackle loneliness among older people.
The Past Time board game will be entered into a young Highlands and Islands entrepreneur’s competition.
18 Mar 2019
