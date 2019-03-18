Students create board game to tackle loneliness

Students create board game to tackle elder loneliness
A group of young people have designed a game to stimulate conversation between generations.

The students, from Fortrose Academy’s Venture team, want to use the game to help tackle loneliness among older people.

The Past Time board game will be entered into a young Highlands and Islands entrepreneur’s competition.

