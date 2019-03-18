Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mackintosh house is surrounded by cage
A mesh structure is being constructed around the Hill House in Helensburgh to protect it from the weather while it is restored.
A survey has revealed the water damage to the building.
The Hill House was finished in 1904, but a century of Scottish weather has taken its toll.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window