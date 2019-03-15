School pupils walkout over climate change
Video

Scotland's school pupils in second mass climate strike

Thousands of school pupils across Scotland have taken part in a protest to raise awareness of climate change.

Organisers said students in at least 18 areas were going on strike, inspired by the Fridays for Future movement.

A number of Scottish councils said children would not face punishment if they took part in the protests with their parents' permission.

